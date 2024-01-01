Malaysian ringgits to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert MYR to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
182.55 kyd

RM1.000 MYR = $0.1825 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18250.1825
Low0.17410.1729
Average0.17610.1748
Change4.83%5.56%
1 MYR to KYD stats

The performance of MYR to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1825 and a 30 day low of 0.1741. This means the 30 day average was 0.1761. The change for MYR to KYD was 4.83.

The performance of MYR to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1825 and a 90 day low of 0.1729. This means the 90 day average was 0.1748. The change for MYR to KYD was 5.56.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MYR0.18255 KYD
5 MYR0.91274 KYD
10 MYR1.82547 KYD
20 MYR3.65094 KYD
50 MYR9.12735 KYD
100 MYR18.25470 KYD
250 MYR45.63675 KYD
500 MYR91.27350 KYD
1000 MYR182.54700 KYD
2000 MYR365.09400 KYD
5000 MYR912.73500 KYD
10000 MYR1,825.47000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KYD5.47805 MYR
5 KYD27.39025 MYR
10 KYD54.78050 MYR
20 KYD109.56100 MYR
50 KYD273.90250 MYR
100 KYD547.80500 MYR
250 KYD1,369.51250 MYR
500 KYD2,739.02500 MYR
1000 KYD5,478.05000 MYR
2000 KYD10,956.10000 MYR
5000 KYD27,390.25000 MYR
10000 KYD54,780.50000 MYR