1 Malaysian ringgit to Cayman Islands dollars
Convert MYR to KYD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Cayman Islands dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
|1 KYD
|5.70120 MYR
|5 KYD
|28.50600 MYR
|10 KYD
|57.01200 MYR
|20 KYD
|114.02400 MYR
|50 KYD
|285.06000 MYR
|100 KYD
|570.12000 MYR
|250 KYD
|1425.30000 MYR
|500 KYD
|2850.60000 MYR
|1000 KYD
|5701.20000 MYR
|2000 KYD
|11402.40000 MYR
|5000 KYD
|28506.00000 MYR
|10000 KYD
|57012.00000 MYR