Hong Kong dollars to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert HKD to KYD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $0.1054 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:00
HKD to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KYD
1 HKD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10550.1056
Low0.10530.1051
Average0.10550.1054
Change-0.10%0.19%
1 HKD to KYD stats

The performance of HKD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1055 and a 30 day low of 0.1053. This means the 30 day average was 0.1055. The change for HKD to KYD was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1056 and a 90 day low of 0.1051. This means the 90 day average was 0.1054. The change for HKD to KYD was 0.19.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.19311.7011.9471.21.773107.124
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1450.7061.04262.968

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
100 HKD10.53690 KYD
200 HKD21.07380 KYD
300 HKD31.61070 KYD
500 HKD52.68450 KYD
1000 HKD105.36900 KYD
2000 HKD210.73800 KYD
2500 HKD263.42250 KYD
3000 HKD316.10700 KYD
4000 HKD421.47600 KYD
5000 HKD526.84500 KYD
10000 HKD1,053.69000 KYD
20000 HKD2,107.38000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KYD9.49049 HKD
5 KYD47.45245 HKD
10 KYD94.90490 HKD
20 KYD189.80980 HKD
50 KYD474.52450 HKD
100 KYD949.04900 HKD
250 KYD2,372.62250 HKD
500 KYD4,745.24500 HKD
1000 KYD9,490.49000 HKD
2000 KYD18,980.98000 HKD
5000 KYD47,452.45000 HKD
10000 KYD94,904.90000 HKD