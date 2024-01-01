Hong Kong dollars to Cayman Islands dollars today
Convert HKD to KYD at the real exchange rate
HKD to KYD conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.10537 KYD
0
|1 HKD to KYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1055
|0.1056
|Low
|0.1053
|0.1051
|Average
|0.1055
|0.1054
|Change
|-0.10%
|0.19%
1 HKD to KYD stats
The performance of HKD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1055 and a 30 day low of 0.1053. This means the 30 day average was 0.1055. The change for HKD to KYD was -0.10.
The performance of HKD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1056 and a 90 day low of 0.1051. This means the 90 day average was 0.1054. The change for HKD to KYD was 0.19.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
|100 HKD
|10.53690 KYD
|200 HKD
|21.07380 KYD
|300 HKD
|31.61070 KYD
|500 HKD
|52.68450 KYD
|1000 HKD
|105.36900 KYD
|2000 HKD
|210.73800 KYD
|2500 HKD
|263.42250 KYD
|3000 HKD
|316.10700 KYD
|4000 HKD
|421.47600 KYD
|5000 HKD
|526.84500 KYD
|10000 HKD
|1,053.69000 KYD
|20000 HKD
|2,107.38000 KYD
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KYD
|9.49049 HKD
|5 KYD
|47.45245 HKD
|10 KYD
|94.90490 HKD
|20 KYD
|189.80980 HKD
|50 KYD
|474.52450 HKD
|100 KYD
|949.04900 HKD
|250 KYD
|2,372.62250 HKD
|500 KYD
|4,745.24500 HKD
|1000 KYD
|9,490.49000 HKD
|2000 KYD
|18,980.98000 HKD
|5000 KYD
|47,452.45000 HKD
|10000 KYD
|94,904.90000 HKD