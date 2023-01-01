1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Cayman Islands dollars
Convert HKD to KYD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Cayman Islands dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
|100 HKD
|10.59820 KYD
|200 HKD
|21.19640 KYD
|300 HKD
|31.79460 KYD
|500 HKD
|52.99100 KYD
|1000 HKD
|105.98200 KYD
|2000 HKD
|211.96400 KYD
|2500 HKD
|264.95500 KYD
|3000 HKD
|317.94600 KYD
|4000 HKD
|423.92800 KYD
|5000 HKD
|529.91000 KYD
|10000 HKD
|1059.82000 KYD
|20000 HKD
|2119.64000 KYD
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KYD
|9.43560 HKD
|5 KYD
|47.17800 HKD
|10 KYD
|94.35600 HKD
|20 KYD
|188.71200 HKD
|50 KYD
|471.78000 HKD
|100 KYD
|943.56000 HKD
|250 KYD
|2358.90000 HKD
|500 KYD
|4717.80000 HKD
|1000 KYD
|9435.60000 HKD
|2000 KYD
|18871.20000 HKD
|5000 KYD
|47178.00000 HKD
|10000 KYD
|94356.00000 HKD