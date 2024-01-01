Norwegian kroner to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert NOK to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
74.89 kyd

kr1.000 NOK = $0.07489 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NOK to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07780.0785
Low0.07430.0743
Average0.07570.0765
Change-3.68%-1.06%
1 NOK to KYD stats

The performance of NOK to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0778 and a 30 day low of 0.0743. This means the 30 day average was 0.0757. The change for NOK to KYD was -3.68.

The performance of NOK to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0785 and a 90 day low of 0.0743. This means the 90 day average was 0.0765. The change for NOK to KYD was -1.06.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NOK0.07489 KYD
5 NOK0.37443 KYD
10 NOK0.74886 KYD
20 NOK1.49773 KYD
50 NOK3.74433 KYD
100 NOK7.48865 KYD
250 NOK18.72163 KYD
500 NOK37.44325 KYD
1000 NOK74.88650 KYD
2000 NOK149.77300 KYD
5000 NOK374.43250 KYD
10000 NOK748.86500 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 KYD13.35350 NOK
5 KYD66.76750 NOK
10 KYD133.53500 NOK
20 KYD267.07000 NOK
50 KYD667.67500 NOK
100 KYD1,335.35000 NOK
250 KYD3,338.37500 NOK
500 KYD6,676.75000 NOK
1000 KYD13,353.50000 NOK
2000 KYD26,707.00000 NOK
5000 KYD66,767.50000 NOK
10000 KYD133,535.00000 NOK