5000 Malaysian ringgits to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert MYR to KYD at the real exchange rate

5,000 myr
877.01 kyd

1.00000 MYR = 0.17540 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:7 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 KYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0482587.24311.436311.657310.964318.9675
1GBP1.1532711.2089100.6141.656431.91131.112121.8743
1USD0.953950.827198183.22741.37021.581030.9199518.0944
1INR0.01146220.009939010.012015310.01646330.01899650.01105350.217409

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MYR0.17540 KYD
5 MYR0.87701 KYD
10 MYR1.75402 KYD
20 MYR3.50804 KYD
50 MYR8.77010 KYD
100 MYR17.54020 KYD
250 MYR43.85050 KYD
500 MYR87.70100 KYD
1000 MYR175.40200 KYD
2000 MYR350.80400 KYD
5000 MYR877.01000 KYD
10000 MYR1754.02000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KYD5.70120 MYR
5 KYD28.50600 MYR
10 KYD57.01200 MYR
20 KYD114.02400 MYR
50 KYD285.06000 MYR
100 KYD570.12000 MYR
250 KYD1425.30000 MYR
500 KYD2850.60000 MYR
1000 KYD5701.20000 MYR
2000 KYD11402.40000 MYR
5000 KYD28506.00000 MYR
10000 KYD57012.00000 MYR