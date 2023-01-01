100 Turkish liras to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert TRY to KYD at the real exchange rate

100 try
3.01 kyd

1.00000 TRY = 0.03011 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 KYD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.050987.49271.444251.660710.963518.8752
1GBP1.1550711.2139101.0631.668261.91831.1129121.8029
1USD0.951550.823791183.2551.37431.580280.916817.961
1INR0.01142950.009894790.012011310.01650710.01898120.0110120.215735

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 TRY0.03011 KYD
5 TRY0.15054 KYD
10 TRY0.30108 KYD
20 TRY0.60216 KYD
50 TRY1.50540 KYD
100 TRY3.01080 KYD
250 TRY7.52700 KYD
500 TRY15.05400 KYD
1000 TRY30.10800 KYD
2000 TRY60.21600 KYD
5000 TRY150.54000 KYD
10000 TRY301.08000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 KYD33.21370 TRY
5 KYD166.06850 TRY
10 KYD332.13700 TRY
20 KYD664.27400 TRY
50 KYD1660.68500 TRY
100 KYD3321.37000 TRY
250 KYD8303.42500 TRY
500 KYD16606.85000 TRY
1000 KYD33213.70000 TRY
2000 KYD66427.40000 TRY
5000 KYD166068.50000 TRY
10000 KYD332137.00000 TRY