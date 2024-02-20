10 Swedish kronor to Japanese yen

10 sek
145 jpy

1.00000 SEK = 14.46910 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.925050.7922996.896210.490782.87171.352553.99195
1 EUR1.0810510.856487.4549511.340789.58851.462174.31555
1 GBP1.262151.1675718.7041713.2411104.5971.707125.0387
1 DKK0.1450070.1341390.11488711.5212312.0170.1961340.578884

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Japanese Yen
1 SEK14.46910 JPY
5 SEK72.34550 JPY
10 SEK144.69100 JPY
20 SEK289.38200 JPY
50 SEK723.45500 JPY
100 SEK1446.91000 JPY
250 SEK3617.27500 JPY
500 SEK7234.55000 JPY
1000 SEK14469.10000 JPY
2000 SEK28938.20000 JPY
5000 SEK72345.50000 JPY
10000 SEK144691.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swedish Krona
100 JPY6.91128 SEK
1000 JPY69.11280 SEK
1500 JPY103.66920 SEK
2000 JPY138.22560 SEK
3000 JPY207.33840 SEK
5000 JPY345.56400 SEK
5400 JPY373.20912 SEK
10000 JPY691.12800 SEK
15000 JPY1036.69200 SEK
20000 JPY1382.25600 SEK
25000 JPY1727.82000 SEK
30000 JPY2073.38400 SEK