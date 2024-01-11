노르웨이 크로네 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드

실제 환율로 NOK → ZAR 변환

1000 nok
1803.78 zar

1.00000 NOK = 1.80378 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610751.0949590.95211.470131.643450.935918.5815
1 GBP1.1613411.27155105.6211.707251.908521.086921.5785
1 USD0.91330.786442183.06511.342651.500940.8547516.9702
1 INR0.01099480.009467780.012038710.01616380.01806940.01029010.2043

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 남아프리카공화국 랜드 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 ZAR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → ZAR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 남아프리카공화국 랜드
1 NOK1.80378 ZAR
5 NOK9.01890 ZAR
10 NOK18.03780 ZAR
20 NOK36.07560 ZAR
50 NOK90.18900 ZAR
100 NOK180.37800 ZAR
250 NOK450.94500 ZAR
500 NOK901.89000 ZAR
1000 NOK1803.78000 ZAR
2000 NOK3607.56000 ZAR
5000 NOK9018.90000 ZAR
10000 NOK18037.80000 ZAR
환율 남아프리카공화국 랜드 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 ZAR0.55439 NOK
5 ZAR2.77195 NOK
10 ZAR5.54390 NOK
20 ZAR11.08780 NOK
50 ZAR27.71950 NOK
100 ZAR55.43900 NOK
250 ZAR138.59750 NOK
500 ZAR277.19500 NOK
1000 ZAR554.39000 NOK
2000 ZAR1108.78000 NOK
5000 ZAR2771.95000 NOK
10000 ZAR5543.90000 NOK