250 Chinese yuan rmb to Colombian pesos

Convert CNY to COP at the real exchange rate

250 cny
135,853.50 cop

1.00000 CNY = 543.41400 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Colombian Peso
1 CNY543.41400 COP
5 CNY2717.07000 COP
10 CNY5434.14000 COP
20 CNY10868.28000 COP
50 CNY27170.70000 COP
100 CNY54341.40000 COP
250 CNY135853.50000 COP
500 CNY271707.00000 COP
1000 CNY543414.00000 COP
2000 CNY1086828.00000 COP
5000 CNY2717070.00000 COP
10000 CNY5434140.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 COP0.00184 CNY
5 COP0.00920 CNY
10 COP0.01840 CNY
20 COP0.03680 CNY
50 COP0.09201 CNY
100 COP0.18402 CNY
250 COP0.46005 CNY
500 COP0.92011 CNY
1000 COP1.84022 CNY
2000 COP3.68044 CNY
5000 COP9.20110 CNY
10000 COP18.40220 CNY