Hungarian forints to Colombian pesos today
Convert HUF to COP at the real exchange rate
HUF to COP conversion chart
1 HUF = 11.35000 COP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to COP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.8400
|11.9612
|Low
|11.3468
|11.3468
|Average
|11.5776
|11.6280
|Change
|-1.54%
|-1.05%
|View full history
1 HUF to COP stats
The performance of HUF to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8400 and a 30 day low of 11.3468. This means the 30 day average was 11.5776. The change for HUF to COP was -1.54.
The performance of HUF to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9612 and a 90 day low of 11.3468. This means the 90 day average was 11.6280. The change for HUF to COP was -1.05.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Colombian pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Colombian Peso
|2000 HUF
|22,700.00000 COP
|5000 HUF
|56,750.00000 COP
|10000 HUF
|113,500.00000 COP
|15000 HUF
|170,250.00000 COP
|20000 HUF
|227,000.00000 COP
|30000 HUF
|340,500.00000 COP
|40000 HUF
|454,000.00000 COP
|50000 HUF
|567,500.00000 COP
|60000 HUF
|681,000.00000 COP
|100000 HUF
|1,135,000.00000 COP
|150000 HUF
|1,702,500.00000 COP
|200000 HUF
|2,270,000.00000 COP