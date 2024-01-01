10 thousand Hungarian forints to Colombian pesos

Convert HUF to COP at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = $11.35 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
HUF to COP conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
1 HUF to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.840011.9612
Low11.346811.3468
Average11.577611.6280
Change-1.54%-1.05%
1 HUF to COP stats

The performance of HUF to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.8400 and a 30 day low of 11.3468. This means the 30 day average was 11.5776. The change for HUF to COP was -1.54.

The performance of HUF to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9612 and a 90 day low of 11.3468. This means the 90 day average was 11.6280. The change for HUF to COP was -1.05.

How to convert Hungarian forints to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Colombian Peso
2000 HUF22,708.00000 COP
5000 HUF56,770.00000 COP
10000 HUF113,540.00000 COP
15000 HUF170,310.00000 COP
20000 HUF227,080.00000 COP
30000 HUF340,620.00000 COP
40000 HUF454,160.00000 COP
50000 HUF567,700.00000 COP
60000 HUF681,240.00000 COP
100000 HUF1,135,400.00000 COP
150000 HUF1,703,100.00000 COP
200000 HUF2,270,800.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 COP0.08807 HUF
5 COP0.44037 HUF
10 COP0.88075 HUF
20 COP1.76150 HUF
50 COP4.40375 HUF
100 COP8.80749 HUF
250 COP22.01873 HUF
500 COP44.03745 HUF
1000 COP88.07490 HUF
2000 COP176.14980 HUF
5000 COP440.37450 HUF
10000 COP880.74900 HUF