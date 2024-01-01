1 thousand Colombian pesos to Turkish liras

Convert COP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
7.89 try

1.00000 COP = 0.00789 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Colombian pesos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Turkish Lira
1 COP0.00789 TRY
5 COP0.03945 TRY
10 COP0.07890 TRY
20 COP0.15780 TRY
50 COP0.39451 TRY
100 COP0.78902 TRY
250 COP1.97255 TRY
500 COP3.94510 TRY
1000 COP7.89020 TRY
2000 COP15.78040 TRY
5000 COP39.45100 TRY
10000 COP78.90200 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Colombian Peso
1 TRY126.73900 COP
5 TRY633.69500 COP
10 TRY1267.39000 COP
20 TRY2534.78000 COP
50 TRY6336.95000 COP
100 TRY12673.90000 COP
250 TRY31684.75000 COP
500 TRY63369.50000 COP
1000 TRY126739.00000 COP
2000 TRY253478.00000 COP
5000 TRY633695.00000 COP
10000 TRY1267390.00000 COP