Colombian pesos to South African rand today

Convert COP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
4.42 zar

$1.000 COP = R0.004419 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0049
Low0.00440.0043
Average0.00450.0046
Change-0.99%-6.79%
View full history

1 COP to ZAR stats

The performance of COP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0044. This means the 30 day average was 0.0045. The change for COP to ZAR was -0.99.

The performance of COP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0043. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for COP to ZAR was -6.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / South African Rand
1 COP0.00442 ZAR
5 COP0.02210 ZAR
10 COP0.04419 ZAR
20 COP0.08838 ZAR
50 COP0.22095 ZAR
100 COP0.44190 ZAR
250 COP1.10475 ZAR
500 COP2.20950 ZAR
1000 COP4.41900 ZAR
2000 COP8.83800 ZAR
5000 COP22.09500 ZAR
10000 COP44.19000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Colombian Peso
1 ZAR226.29500 COP
5 ZAR1,131.47500 COP
10 ZAR2,262.95000 COP
20 ZAR4,525.90000 COP
50 ZAR11,314.75000 COP
100 ZAR22,629.50000 COP
250 ZAR56,573.75000 COP
500 ZAR113,147.50000 COP
1000 ZAR226,295.00000 COP
2000 ZAR452,590.00000 COP
5000 ZAR1,131,475.00000 COP
10000 ZAR2,262,950.00000 COP