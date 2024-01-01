Colombian pesos to Singapore dollars today

Convert COP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.32 sgd

$1.000 COP = S$0.0003206 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0004
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-2.92%-7.17%
1 COP to SGD stats

The performance of COP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for COP to SGD was -2.92.

The performance of COP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for COP to SGD was -7.17.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 COP0.00032 SGD
5 COP0.00160 SGD
10 COP0.00321 SGD
20 COP0.00641 SGD
50 COP0.01603 SGD
100 COP0.03206 SGD
250 COP0.08015 SGD
500 COP0.16031 SGD
1000 COP0.32061 SGD
2000 COP0.64122 SGD
5000 COP1.60306 SGD
10000 COP3.20611 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SGD3,119.04000 COP
5 SGD15,595.20000 COP
10 SGD31,190.40000 COP
20 SGD62,380.80000 COP
50 SGD155,952.00000 COP
100 SGD311,904.00000 COP
250 SGD779,760.00000 COP
500 SGD1,559,520.00000 COP
1000 SGD3,119,040.00000 COP
2000 SGD6,238,080.00000 COP
5000 SGD15,595,200.00000 COP
10000 SGD31,190,400.00000 COP