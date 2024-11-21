20 Singapore dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert SGD to COP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $3,284 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 SGD to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,360.88003,360.8800
Low3,236.55003,087.5400
Average3,302.76973,245.5994
Change1.45%6.07%
View full history

1 SGD to COP stats

The performance of SGD to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,360.8800 and a 30 day low of 3,236.5500. This means the 30 day average was 3,302.7697. The change for SGD to COP was 1.45.

The performance of SGD to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,360.8800 and a 90 day low of 3,087.5400. This means the 90 day average was 3,245.5994. The change for SGD to COP was 6.07.

Track market ratesView SGD to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5350.79184.4737.2394.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,779.411.6170.83389.0047.6284.707
1 AUD0.65210,377.50.61810.51555.0474.7172.911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SGD3,283.59000 COP
5 SGD16,417.95000 COP
10 SGD32,835.90000 COP
20 SGD65,671.80000 COP
50 SGD164,179.50000 COP
100 SGD328,359.00000 COP
250 SGD820,897.50000 COP
500 SGD1,641,795.00000 COP
1000 SGD3,283,590.00000 COP
2000 SGD6,567,180.00000 COP
5000 SGD16,417,950.00000 COP
10000 SGD32,835,900.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 COP0.00030 SGD
5 COP0.00152 SGD
10 COP0.00305 SGD
20 COP0.00609 SGD
50 COP0.01523 SGD
100 COP0.03045 SGD
250 COP0.07614 SGD
500 COP0.15227 SGD
1000 COP0.30454 SGD
2000 COP0.60909 SGD
5000 COP1.52272 SGD
10000 COP3.04545 SGD