Colombian pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert COP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.34 cad

$1.000 COP = C$0.0003353 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0004
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change0.78%-4.23%
1 COP to CAD stats

The performance of COP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for COP to CAD was 0.78.

The performance of COP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for COP to CAD was -4.23.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 COP0.00034 CAD
5 COP0.00168 CAD
10 COP0.00335 CAD
20 COP0.00671 CAD
50 COP0.01676 CAD
100 COP0.03353 CAD
250 COP0.08381 CAD
500 COP0.16763 CAD
1000 COP0.33526 CAD
2000 COP0.67051 CAD
5000 COP1.67628 CAD
10000 COP3.35256 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 CAD2,982.79000 COP
5 CAD14,913.95000 COP
10 CAD29,827.90000 COP
20 CAD59,655.80000 COP
50 CAD149,139.50000 COP
100 CAD298,279.00000 COP
250 CAD745,697.50000 COP
500 CAD1,491,395.00000 COP
1000 CAD2,982,790.00000 COP
2000 CAD5,965,580.00000 COP
5000 CAD14,913,950.00000 COP
10000 CAD29,827,900.00000 COP