5000 Colombian pesos to Canadian dollars

Convert COP to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 cop
1.72 cad

1.00000 COP = 0.00034 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.927851.348450.7935881.530921.347155.964318.8825
1 EUR1.077711.453220.855321.649881.4517760.312720.3497
1 CAD0.7415920.68812510.5885191.135320.99899941.502714.0031
1 GBP1.26011.169151.6991811.929121.6974870.520623.7938

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 COP0.00034 CAD
5 COP0.00172 CAD
10 COP0.00345 CAD
20 COP0.00690 CAD
50 COP0.01725 CAD
100 COP0.03450 CAD
250 COP0.08624 CAD
500 COP0.17248 CAD
1000 COP0.34495 CAD
2000 COP0.68990 CAD
5000 COP1.72476 CAD
10000 COP3.44952 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 CAD2898.96000 COP
5 CAD14494.80000 COP
10 CAD28989.60000 COP
20 CAD57979.20000 COP
50 CAD144948.00000 COP
100 CAD289896.00000 COP
250 CAD724740.00000 COP
500 CAD1449480.00000 COP
1000 CAD2898960.00000 COP
2000 CAD5797920.00000 COP
5000 CAD14494800.00000 COP
10000 CAD28989600.00000 COP