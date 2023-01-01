Colombian pesos to Canadian dollars today

Convert COP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
0.34 cad

1.00000 COP = 0.00034 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 COP0.00034 CAD
5 COP0.00168 CAD
10 COP0.00337 CAD
20 COP0.00674 CAD
50 COP0.01684 CAD
100 COP0.03368 CAD
250 COP0.08420 CAD
500 COP0.16840 CAD
1000 COP0.33680 CAD
2000 COP0.67360 CAD
5000 COP1.68399 CAD
10000 COP3.36799 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 CAD2969.13000 COP
5 CAD14845.65000 COP
10 CAD29691.30000 COP
20 CAD59382.60000 COP
50 CAD148456.50000 COP
100 CAD296913.00000 COP
250 CAD742282.50000 COP
500 CAD1484565.00000 COP
1000 CAD2969130.00000 COP
2000 CAD5938260.00000 COP
5000 CAD14845650.00000 COP
10000 CAD29691300.00000 COP