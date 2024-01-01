Maldivian rufiyaas to Danish kroner today

Convert MVR to DKK at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = kr0.4628 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
MVR to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 MVR to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46490.4649
Low0.44410.4324
Average0.45290.4446
Change3.22%6.97%
1 MVR to DKK stats

The performance of MVR to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4649 and a 30 day low of 0.4441. This means the 30 day average was 0.4529. The change for MVR to DKK was 3.22.

The performance of MVR to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4649 and a 90 day low of 0.4324. This means the 90 day average was 0.4446. The change for MVR to DKK was 6.97.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1120.9481.5351.3970.7984.4291.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10811.6191.4740.83489.0721.417
1 AUD0.65211.8010.61810.910.51555.010.875

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Danish Krone
1 MVR0.46285 DKK
5 MVR2.31424 DKK
10 MVR4.62848 DKK
20 MVR9.25696 DKK
50 MVR23.14240 DKK
100 MVR46.28480 DKK
250 MVR115.71200 DKK
500 MVR231.42400 DKK
1000 MVR462.84800 DKK
2000 MVR925.69600 DKK
5000 MVR2,314.24000 DKK
10000 MVR4,628.48000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 DKK2.16053 MVR
5 DKK10.80265 MVR
10 DKK21.60530 MVR
20 DKK43.21060 MVR
50 DKK108.02650 MVR
100 DKK216.05300 MVR
250 DKK540.13250 MVR
500 DKK1,080.26500 MVR
1000 DKK2,160.53000 MVR
2000 DKK4,321.06000 MVR
5000 DKK10,802.65000 MVR
10000 DKK21,605.30000 MVR