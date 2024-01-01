Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert MVR to CRC at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = ₡33.30 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
MVR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 MVR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.933934.6042
Low32.977932.9779
Average33.375833.6791
Change-0.55%-2.48%
1 MVR to CRC stats

The performance of MVR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.9339 and a 30 day low of 32.9779. This means the 30 day average was 33.3758. The change for MVR to CRC was -0.55.

The performance of MVR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.6042 and a 90 day low of 32.9779. This means the 90 day average was 33.6791. The change for MVR to CRC was -2.48.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Costa Rican Colón
1 MVR33.30110 CRC
5 MVR166.50550 CRC
10 MVR333.01100 CRC
20 MVR666.02200 CRC
50 MVR1,665.05500 CRC
100 MVR3,330.11000 CRC
250 MVR8,325.27500 CRC
500 MVR16,650.55000 CRC
1000 MVR33,301.10000 CRC
2000 MVR66,602.20000 CRC
5000 MVR166,505.50000 CRC
10000 MVR333,011.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CRC0.03003 MVR
5 CRC0.15015 MVR
10 CRC0.30029 MVR
20 CRC0.60058 MVR
50 CRC1.50145 MVR
100 CRC3.00290 MVR
250 CRC7.50725 MVR
500 CRC15.01450 MVR
1000 CRC30.02900 MVR
2000 CRC60.05800 MVR
5000 CRC150.14500 MVR
10000 CRC300.29000 MVR