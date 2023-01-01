1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns
Convert MVR to CRC at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Costa Rican Colón
|1 MVR
|34.47370 CRC
|5 MVR
|172.36850 CRC
|10 MVR
|344.73700 CRC
|20 MVR
|689.47400 CRC
|50 MVR
|1723.68500 CRC
|100 MVR
|3447.37000 CRC
|250 MVR
|8618.42500 CRC
|500 MVR
|17236.85000 CRC
|1000 MVR
|34473.70000 CRC
|2000 MVR
|68947.40000 CRC
|5000 MVR
|172368.50000 CRC
|10000 MVR
|344737.00000 CRC