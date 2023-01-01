1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MVR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
34,231.10 crc

1.00000 MVR = 34.23110 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Costa Rican Colón
1 MVR34.23110 CRC
5 MVR171.15550 CRC
10 MVR342.31100 CRC
20 MVR684.62200 CRC
50 MVR1711.55500 CRC
100 MVR3423.11000 CRC
250 MVR8557.77500 CRC
500 MVR17115.55000 CRC
1000 MVR34231.10000 CRC
2000 MVR68462.20000 CRC
5000 MVR171155.50000 CRC
10000 MVR342311.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CRC0.02921 MVR
5 CRC0.14607 MVR
10 CRC0.29213 MVR
20 CRC0.58426 MVR
50 CRC1.46066 MVR
100 CRC2.92132 MVR
250 CRC7.30330 MVR
500 CRC14.60660 MVR
1000 CRC29.21320 MVR
2000 CRC58.42640 MVR
5000 CRC146.06600 MVR
10000 CRC292.13200 MVR