Maldivian rufiyaa to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Costa Rican colóns is currently 33.600 today, reflecting a -1.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -1.743% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 34.196 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 33.573 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.348% increase in value.