50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MVR to CRC at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
1723.68 crc

1.00000 MVR = 34.47370 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.045987.06071.434561.660820.964718.9188
1GBP1.1532711.20625100.4081.654491.915441.1125621.8193
1USD0.95610.829016183.241.37161.587930.922418.0885
1INR0.01148620.009959340.012013510.01647770.01907650.01108120.217305

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Costa Rican Colón
1 MVR34.47370 CRC
5 MVR172.36850 CRC
10 MVR344.73700 CRC
20 MVR689.47400 CRC
50 MVR1723.68500 CRC
100 MVR3447.37000 CRC
250 MVR8618.42500 CRC
500 MVR17236.85000 CRC
1000 MVR34473.70000 CRC
2000 MVR68947.40000 CRC
5000 MVR172368.50000 CRC
10000 MVR344737.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CRC0.02901 MVR
5 CRC0.14504 MVR
10 CRC0.29008 MVR
20 CRC0.58015 MVR
50 CRC1.45038 MVR
100 CRC2.90076 MVR
250 CRC7.25190 MVR
500 CRC14.50380 MVR
1000 CRC29.00760 MVR
2000 CRC58.01520 MVR
5000 CRC145.03800 MVR
10000 CRC290.07600 MVR