Maldivian rufiyaas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MVR to BDT at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = Tk7.826 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
MVR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BDT
1 MVR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.85967.8606
Low7.73777.7273
Average7.78607.7897
Change0.89%1.27%
1 MVR to BDT stats

The performance of MVR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8596 and a 30 day low of 7.7377. This means the 30 day average was 7.7860. The change for MVR to BDT was 0.89.

The performance of MVR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8606 and a 90 day low of 7.7273. This means the 90 day average was 7.7897. The change for MVR to BDT was 1.27.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1110.9481.5341.3960.7984.4291.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10811.6191.4730.83489.0771.416
1 AUD0.65211.8040.61810.910.51555.0270.875

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MVR7.82632 BDT
5 MVR39.13160 BDT
10 MVR78.26320 BDT
20 MVR156.52640 BDT
50 MVR391.31600 BDT
100 MVR782.63200 BDT
250 MVR1,956.58000 BDT
500 MVR3,913.16000 BDT
1000 MVR7,826.32000 BDT
2000 MVR15,652.64000 BDT
5000 MVR39,131.60000 BDT
10000 MVR78,263.20000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BDT0.12777 MVR
5 BDT0.63887 MVR
10 BDT1.27774 MVR
20 BDT2.55548 MVR
50 BDT6.38870 MVR
100 BDT12.77740 MVR
250 BDT31.94350 MVR
500 BDT63.88700 MVR
1000 BDT127.77400 MVR
2000 BDT255.54800 MVR
5000 BDT638.87000 MVR
10000 BDT1,277.74000 MVR