250 Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert BDT to MVR at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = MVR0.1288 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
BDT to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MVR
1 BDT to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12920.1294
Low0.12720.1272
Average0.12840.1284
Change1.25%0.91%
1 BDT to MVR stats

The performance of BDT to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1292 and a 30 day low of 0.1272. This means the 30 day average was 0.1284. The change for BDT to MVR was 1.25.

The performance of BDT to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1294 and a 90 day low of 0.1272. This means the 90 day average was 0.1284. The change for BDT to MVR was 0.91.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BDT0.12885 MVR
5 BDT0.64425 MVR
10 BDT1.28849 MVR
20 BDT2.57698 MVR
50 BDT6.44245 MVR
100 BDT12.88490 MVR
250 BDT32.21225 MVR
500 BDT64.42450 MVR
1000 BDT128.84900 MVR
2000 BDT257.69800 MVR
5000 BDT644.24500 MVR
10000 BDT1,288.49000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MVR7.76099 BDT
5 MVR38.80495 BDT
10 MVR77.60990 BDT
20 MVR155.21980 BDT
50 MVR388.04950 BDT
100 MVR776.09900 BDT
250 MVR1,940.24750 BDT
500 MVR3,880.49500 BDT
1000 MVR7,760.99000 BDT
2000 MVR15,521.98000 BDT
5000 MVR38,804.95000 BDT
10000 MVR77,609.90000 BDT