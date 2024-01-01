Maldivian rufiyaas to Guernsey pounds today

Convert MVR to GGP at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = £0.05174 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GGP
1 MVR to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05200.0520
Low0.04990.0483
Average0.05070.0499
Change3.46%5.33%
View full history

1 MVR to GGP stats

The performance of MVR to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0520 and a 30 day low of 0.0499. This means the 30 day average was 0.0507. The change for MVR to GGP was 3.46.

The performance of MVR to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0520 and a 90 day low of 0.0483. This means the 90 day average was 0.0499. The change for MVR to GGP was 5.33.

Track market ratesView MVR to GGP chart

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.1120.9481.5351.3970.7984.4331.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10811.6191.4730.83489.0721.417
1 AUD0.65211.8030.61810.910.51555.020.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Guernsey pound
1 MVR0.05174 GGP
5 MVR0.25871 GGP
10 MVR0.51742 GGP
20 MVR1.03484 GGP
50 MVR2.58710 GGP
100 MVR5.17419 GGP
250 MVR12.93548 GGP
500 MVR25.87095 GGP
1000 MVR51.74190 GGP
2000 MVR103.48380 GGP
5000 MVR258.70950 GGP
10000 MVR517.41900 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 GGP19.32670 MVR
5 GGP96.63350 MVR
10 GGP193.26700 MVR
20 GGP386.53400 MVR
50 GGP966.33500 MVR
100 GGP1,932.67000 MVR
250 GGP4,831.67500 MVR
500 GGP9,663.35000 MVR
1000 GGP19,326.70000 MVR
2000 GGP38,653.40000 MVR
5000 GGP96,633.50000 MVR
10000 GGP193,267.00000 MVR