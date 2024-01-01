10 South African rand to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ZAR to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 zar
3.81 cny

1.000 ZAR = 0.3805 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8040.941616.9881.55925.12515.22616.997
1 GBP1.24411.17767.6261.9431.25918.94421.146
1 EUR1.0630.8551655.9511.65726.71216.18818.07
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZAR0.38051 CNY
5 ZAR1.90254 CNY
10 ZAR3.80508 CNY
20 ZAR7.61016 CNY
50 ZAR19.02540 CNY
100 ZAR38.05080 CNY
250 ZAR95.12700 CNY
500 ZAR190.25400 CNY
1000 ZAR380.50800 CNY
2000 ZAR761.01600 CNY
5000 ZAR1,902.54000 CNY
10000 ZAR3,805.08000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South African Rand
1 CNY2.62807 ZAR
5 CNY13.14035 ZAR
10 CNY26.28070 ZAR
20 CNY52.56140 ZAR
50 CNY131.40350 ZAR
100 CNY262.80700 ZAR
250 CNY657.01750 ZAR
500 CNY1,314.03500 ZAR
1000 CNY2,628.07000 ZAR
2000 CNY5,256.14000 ZAR
5000 CNY13,140.35000 ZAR
10000 CNY26,280.70000 ZAR