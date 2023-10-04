5 Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars

Convert TRY to HKD at the real exchange rate

5 try
1.42 hkd

1.00000 TRY = 0.28395 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:0 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050887.48441.444111.661080.963518.8556
1GBP1.1552711.2139101.0631.668261.918911.113121.7822
1USD0.95170.823791183.2551.37431.580780.917117.944
1INR0.01143060.009894790.012011310.01650710.01898720.01101560.215531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TRY0.28395 HKD
5 TRY1.41977 HKD
10 TRY2.83954 HKD
20 TRY5.67908 HKD
50 TRY14.19770 HKD
100 TRY28.39540 HKD
250 TRY70.98850 HKD
500 TRY141.97700 HKD
1000 TRY283.95400 HKD
2000 TRY567.90800 HKD
5000 TRY1419.77000 HKD
10000 TRY2839.54000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkish Lira
100 HKD352.17000 TRY
200 HKD704.34000 TRY
300 HKD1056.51000 TRY
500 HKD1760.85000 TRY
1000 HKD3521.70000 TRY
2000 HKD7043.40000 TRY
2500 HKD8804.25000 TRY
3000 HKD10565.10000 TRY
4000 HKD14086.80000 TRY
5000 HKD17608.50000 TRY
10000 HKD35217.00000 TRY
20000 HKD70434.00000 TRY