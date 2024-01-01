1 thousand Comorian francs to US dollars

Convert KMF to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
2.19 usd

1.00000 KMF = 0.00219 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / US Dollar
1 KMF0.00219 USD
5 KMF0.01095 USD
10 KMF0.02191 USD
20 KMF0.04381 USD
50 KMF0.10953 USD
100 KMF0.21906 USD
250 KMF0.54766 USD
500 KMF1.09531 USD
1000 KMF2.19062 USD
2000 KMF4.38124 USD
5000 KMF10.95310 USD
10000 KMF21.90620 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 USD456.49300 KMF
5 USD2282.46500 KMF
10 USD4564.93000 KMF
20 USD9129.86000 KMF
50 USD22824.65000 KMF
100 USD45649.30000 KMF
250 USD114123.25000 KMF
500 USD228246.50000 KMF
1000 USD456493.00000 KMF
2000 USD912986.00000 KMF
5000 USD2282465.00000 KMF
10000 USD4564930.00000 KMF