US dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Comorian francs is currently 450.902 today, reflecting a 0.109% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.503% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 456.400 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 450.413 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.555% decrease in value.