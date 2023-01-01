250 Mexican pesos to Euros

Convert MXN to EUR at the real exchange rate

250 mxn
13.59 eur

1.00000 MXN = 0.05436 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.05787.88961.435561.648990.967718.395
1GBP1.1532711.21895101.3561.655521.901641.1160221.2134
1USD0.94610.820378183.151.358151.560060.915517.403
1INR0.01137790.009866240.012026510.01633370.0187620.01101020.209296

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Euro
1 MXN0.05436 EUR
5 MXN0.27181 EUR
10 MXN0.54363 EUR
20 MXN1.08725 EUR
50 MXN2.71814 EUR
100 MXN5.43627 EUR
250 MXN13.59067 EUR
500 MXN27.18135 EUR
1000 MXN54.36270 EUR
2000 MXN108.72540 EUR
5000 MXN271.81350 EUR
10000 MXN543.62700 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mexican Peso
1 EUR18.39500 MXN
5 EUR91.97500 MXN
10 EUR183.95000 MXN
20 EUR367.90000 MXN
50 EUR919.75000 MXN
100 EUR1839.50000 MXN
250 EUR4598.75000 MXN
500 EUR9197.50000 MXN
1000 EUR18395.00000 MXN
2000 EUR36790.00000 MXN
5000 EUR91975.00000 MXN
10000 EUR183950.00000 MXN