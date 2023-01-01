250 Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MXN to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 mxn
104.89 cny

1.00000 MXN = 0.41957 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056887.87291.435351.648290.9676518.3906
1GBP1.1535411.219101.361.655651.901271.1162221.2133
1USD0.946250.820345183.151.35821.55970.9156517.4022
1INR0.01138010.009865840.012026510.01633430.01875760.0110120.209287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.41957 CNY
5 MXN2.09786 CNY
10 MXN4.19573 CNY
20 MXN8.39146 CNY
50 MXN20.97865 CNY
100 MXN41.95730 CNY
250 MXN104.89325 CNY
500 MXN209.78650 CNY
1000 MXN419.57300 CNY
2000 MXN839.14600 CNY
5000 MXN2097.86500 CNY
10000 MXN4195.73000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mexican Peso
1 CNY2.38337 MXN
5 CNY11.91685 MXN
10 CNY23.83370 MXN
20 CNY47.66740 MXN
50 CNY119.16850 MXN
100 CNY238.33700 MXN
250 CNY595.84250 MXN
500 CNY1191.68500 MXN
1000 CNY2383.37000 MXN
2000 CNY4766.74000 MXN
5000 CNY11916.85000 MXN
10000 CNY23833.70000 MXN