10 thousand Mexican pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MXN to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 mxn
4195.57 cny

1.00000 MXN = 0.41956 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:56 UTC
MXN to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.41956 CNY
5 MXN2.09779 CNY
10 MXN4.19557 CNY
20 MXN8.39114 CNY
50 MXN20.97785 CNY
100 MXN41.95570 CNY
250 MXN104.88925 CNY
500 MXN209.77850 CNY
1000 MXN419.55700 CNY
2000 MXN839.11400 CNY
5000 MXN2097.78500 CNY
10000 MXN4195.57000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mexican Peso
1 CNY2.38347 MXN
5 CNY11.91735 MXN
10 CNY23.83470 MXN
20 CNY47.66940 MXN
50 CNY119.17350 MXN
100 CNY238.34700 MXN
250 CNY595.86750 MXN
500 CNY1191.73500 MXN
1000 CNY2383.47000 MXN
2000 CNY4766.94000 MXN
5000 CNY11917.35000 MXN
10000 CNY23834.70000 MXN