1 thousand Mexican pesos to Turkish liras

Convert MXN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
1,579.37 try

1.00000 MXN = 1.57937 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:36 UTC
MXN to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Turkish Lira
1 MXN1.57937 TRY
5 MXN7.89685 TRY
10 MXN15.79370 TRY
20 MXN31.58740 TRY
50 MXN78.96850 TRY
100 MXN157.93700 TRY
250 MXN394.84250 TRY
500 MXN789.68500 TRY
1000 MXN1579.37000 TRY
2000 MXN3158.74000 TRY
5000 MXN7896.85000 TRY
10000 MXN15793.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mexican Peso
1 TRY0.63316 MXN
5 TRY3.16582 MXN
10 TRY6.33165 MXN
20 TRY12.66330 MXN
50 TRY31.65825 MXN
100 TRY63.31650 MXN
250 TRY158.29125 MXN
500 TRY316.58250 MXN
1000 TRY633.16500 MXN
2000 TRY1266.33000 MXN
5000 TRY3165.82500 MXN
10000 TRY6331.65000 MXN