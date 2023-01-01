5 Mexican pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert MXN to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 mxn
0.53 bgn

1.00000 MXN = 0.10633 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:40 UTC
MXN to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.0570587.8811.435371.648160.9676518.3927
1GBP1.1534711.21925101.3661.655621.901071.1161521.215
1USD0.946050.820176183.1381.35791.559210.915417.4
1INR0.0113790.009865240.012028210.01633310.01875450.01101060.209291

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 MXN0.10633 BGN
5 MXN0.53164 BGN
10 MXN1.06328 BGN
20 MXN2.12656 BGN
50 MXN5.31640 BGN
100 MXN10.63280 BGN
250 MXN26.58200 BGN
500 MXN53.16400 BGN
1000 MXN106.32800 BGN
2000 MXN212.65600 BGN
5000 MXN531.64000 BGN
10000 MXN1063.28000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
1 BGN9.40490 MXN
5 BGN47.02450 MXN
10 BGN94.04900 MXN
20 BGN188.09800 MXN
50 BGN470.24500 MXN
100 BGN940.49000 MXN
250 BGN2351.22500 MXN
500 BGN4702.45000 MXN
1000 BGN9404.90000 MXN
2000 BGN18809.80000 MXN
5000 BGN47024.50000 MXN
10000 BGN94049.00000 MXN