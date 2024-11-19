10 Bulgarian levs to Mexican pesos

Convert BGN to MXN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Mex$10.87 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 BGN to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.260411.3272
Low10.870510.7821
Average11.065811.0572
Change-1.52%-1.13%
View full history

1 BGN to MXN stats

The performance of BGN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2604 and a 30 day low of 10.8705. This means the 30 day average was 11.0658. The change for BGN to MXN was -1.52.

The performance of BGN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3272 and a 90 day low of 10.7821. This means the 90 day average was 11.0572. The change for BGN to MXN was -1.13.

Track market ratesView BGN to MXN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6921.3971.5321.3380.78918.038
1 EUR1.05911.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.097
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9060.7910.46610.66
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56412.911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
1 BGN10.87410 MXN
5 BGN54.37050 MXN
10 BGN108.74100 MXN
20 BGN217.48200 MXN
50 BGN543.70500 MXN
100 BGN1,087.41000 MXN
250 BGN2,718.52500 MXN
500 BGN5,437.05000 MXN
1000 BGN10,874.10000 MXN
2000 BGN21,748.20000 MXN
5000 BGN54,370.50000 MXN
10000 BGN108,741.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 MXN0.09196 BGN
5 MXN0.45981 BGN
10 MXN0.91961 BGN
20 MXN1.83922 BGN
50 MXN4.59806 BGN
100 MXN9.19612 BGN
250 MXN22.99030 BGN
500 MXN45.98060 BGN
1000 MXN91.96120 BGN
2000 MXN183.92240 BGN
5000 MXN459.80600 BGN
10000 MXN919.61200 BGN