500 Brazilian reais to Singapore dollars

Convert BRL to SGD at the real exchange rate

500 brl
131.37 sgd

1.000 BRL = 0.2627 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.8721.4641.6450.97217.713
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0791.7141.9271.13820.744
1 USD0.940.802183.5111.3751.5460.91316.645
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Singapore Dollar
1 BRL0.26274 SGD
5 BRL1.31372 SGD
10 BRL2.62743 SGD
20 BRL5.25486 SGD
50 BRL13.13715 SGD
100 BRL26.27430 SGD
250 BRL65.68575 SGD
500 BRL131.37150 SGD
1000 BRL262.74300 SGD
2000 BRL525.48600 SGD
5000 BRL1,313.71500 SGD
10000 BRL2,627.43000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SGD3.80600 BRL
5 SGD19.03000 BRL
10 SGD38.06000 BRL
20 SGD76.12000 BRL
50 SGD190.30000 BRL
100 SGD380.60000 BRL
250 SGD951.50000 BRL
500 SGD1,903.00000 BRL
1000 SGD3,806.00000 BRL
2000 SGD7,612.00000 BRL
5000 SGD19,030.00000 BRL
10000 SGD38,060.00000 BRL