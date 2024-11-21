1 Singapore dollar to Hong Kong dollars
Convert SGD to HKD at the real exchange rate
SGD to HKD conversion chart
1 SGD = 5.79930 HKD
|1 SGD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|5.9170
|6.0706
|Low
|5.7801
|5.7801
|Average
|5.8530
|5.9422
|Change
|-1.77%
|-3.23%
1 SGD to HKD stats
The performance of SGD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9170 and a 30 day low of 5.7801. This means the 30 day average was 5.8530. The change for SGD to HKD was -1.77.
The performance of SGD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0706 and a 90 day low of 5.7801. This means the 90 day average was 5.9422. The change for SGD to HKD was -3.23.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 SGD
|5.79930 HKD
|5 SGD
|28.99650 HKD
|10 SGD
|57.99300 HKD
|20 SGD
|115.98600 HKD
|50 SGD
|289.96500 HKD
|100 SGD
|579.93000 HKD
|250 SGD
|1,449.82500 HKD
|500 SGD
|2,899.65000 HKD
|1000 SGD
|5,799.30000 HKD
|2000 SGD
|11,598.60000 HKD
|5000 SGD
|28,996.50000 HKD
|10000 SGD
|57,993.00000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Singapore Dollar
|100 HKD
|17.24350 SGD
|200 HKD
|34.48700 SGD
|300 HKD
|51.73050 SGD
|500 HKD
|86.21750 SGD
|1000 HKD
|172.43500 SGD
|2000 HKD
|344.87000 SGD
|2500 HKD
|431.08750 SGD
|3000 HKD
|517.30500 SGD
|4000 HKD
|689.74000 SGD
|5000 HKD
|862.17500 SGD
|10000 HKD
|1,724.35000 SGD
|20000 HKD
|3,448.70000 SGD