1 thousand Singapore dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert SGD to HKD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $5.799 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
SGD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HKD
1 SGD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.91706.0706
Low5.78015.7801
Average5.85305.9422
Change-1.77%-3.23%
1 SGD to HKD stats

The performance of SGD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9170 and a 30 day low of 5.7801. This means the 30 day average was 5.8530. The change for SGD to HKD was -1.77.

The performance of SGD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0706 and a 90 day low of 5.7801. This means the 90 day average was 5.9422. The change for SGD to HKD was -3.23.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4887.2394.466
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,782.611.6160.83489.0377.6284.706
1 AUD0.65210,383.10.61910.51655.0864.722.912

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SGD5.79930 HKD
5 SGD28.99650 HKD
10 SGD57.99300 HKD
20 SGD115.98600 HKD
50 SGD289.96500 HKD
100 SGD579.93000 HKD
250 SGD1,449.82500 HKD
500 SGD2,899.65000 HKD
1000 SGD5,799.30000 HKD
2000 SGD11,598.60000 HKD
5000 SGD28,996.50000 HKD
10000 SGD57,993.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Singapore Dollar
100 HKD17.24350 SGD
200 HKD34.48700 SGD
300 HKD51.73050 SGD
500 HKD86.21750 SGD
1000 HKD172.43500 SGD
2000 HKD344.87000 SGD
2500 HKD431.08750 SGD
3000 HKD517.30500 SGD
4000 HKD689.74000 SGD
5000 HKD862.17500 SGD
10000 HKD1,724.35000 SGD
20000 HKD3,448.70000 SGD