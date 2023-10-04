1 Turkish lira to Costa Rican colóns

Convert TRY to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 try
19.36 crc

1.00000 TRY = 19.35700 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:33 UTC
TRY to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Costa Rican Colón
1 TRY19.35700 CRC
5 TRY96.78500 CRC
10 TRY193.57000 CRC
20 TRY387.14000 CRC
50 TRY967.85000 CRC
100 TRY1935.70000 CRC
250 TRY4839.25000 CRC
500 TRY9678.50000 CRC
1000 TRY19357.00000 CRC
2000 TRY38714.00000 CRC
5000 TRY96785.00000 CRC
10000 TRY193570.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Turkish Lira
1 CRC0.05166 TRY
5 CRC0.25831 TRY
10 CRC0.51661 TRY
20 CRC1.03322 TRY
50 CRC2.58305 TRY
100 CRC5.16610 TRY
250 CRC12.91525 TRY
500 CRC25.83050 TRY
1000 CRC51.66100 TRY
2000 CRC103.32200 TRY
5000 CRC258.30500 TRY
10000 CRC516.61000 TRY