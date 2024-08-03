Euro to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Costa Rican colóns is currently 571.252 today, reflecting a 1.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.273% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 573.371 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 564.079 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.625% increase in value.