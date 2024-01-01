euro Costa Rican coloneihin exchange rate history

The exchange rate for euro Costa Rican coloneihin is currently 578,404 today, reflecting a -1.388% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.272% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of euro Costa Rican coloneihin has fluctuated between a high of 588,830 on 25-08-2024 and a low of 576,775 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.095% decrease in value.