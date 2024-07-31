5 Indian rupees to Costa Rican colóns
Convert INR to CRC at the real exchange rate
|1 INR to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.3981
|6.3981
|Low
|6.2479
|6.0900
|Average
|6.3071
|6.2614
|Change
|-0.71%
|2.59%
1 INR to CRC stats
The performance of INR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3981 and a 30 day low of 6.2479. This means the 30 day average was 6.3071. The change for INR to CRC was -0.71.
The performance of INR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3981 and a 90 day low of 6.0900. This means the 90 day average was 6.2614. The change for INR to CRC was 2.59.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
|1 INR
|6.24791 CRC
|5 INR
|31.23955 CRC
|10 INR
|62.47910 CRC
|20 INR
|124.95820 CRC
|50 INR
|312.39550 CRC
|100 INR
|624.79100 CRC
|250 INR
|1,561.97750 CRC
|300 INR
|1,874.37300 CRC
|500 INR
|3,123.95500 CRC
|600 INR
|3,748.74600 CRC
|1000 INR
|6,247.91000 CRC
|2000 INR
|12,495.82000 CRC
|5000 INR
|31,239.55000 CRC
|10000 INR
|62,479.10000 CRC
|25000 INR
|156,197.75000 CRC
|50000 INR
|312,395.50000 CRC
|100000 INR
|624,791.00000 CRC
|1000000 INR
|6,247,910.00000 CRC
|1000000000 INR
|6,247,910,000.00000 CRC