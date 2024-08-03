Indian rupee to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Costa Rican colóns is currently 6.248 today, reflecting a -0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.863% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 6.311 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 6.245 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.489% increase in value.