250 Indian rupees to Costa Rican colóns

Convert INR to CRC at the real exchange rate

250 inr
1,576.78 crc

₹1.000 INR = ₡6.307 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

INR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 INR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.33116.3981
Low6.23896.1116
Average6.28886.2776
Change-0.01%3.05%
View full history

1 INR to CRC stats

The performance of INR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3311 and a 30 day low of 6.2389. This means the 30 day average was 6.2888. The change for INR to CRC was -0.01.

The performance of INR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3981 and a 90 day low of 6.1116. This means the 90 day average was 6.2776. The change for INR to CRC was 3.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3740.9163.6730.7841.519278.91.325
1 CAD0.72810.6672.6740.5711.106203.0360.964
1 EUR1.0911.49914.0090.8551.657304.3781.446
1 AED0.2720.3740.24910.2130.41375.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 INR6.30711 CRC
5 INR31.53555 CRC
10 INR63.07110 CRC
20 INR126.14220 CRC
50 INR315.35550 CRC
100 INR630.71100 CRC
250 INR1,576.77750 CRC
300 INR1,892.13300 CRC
500 INR3,153.55500 CRC
600 INR3,784.26600 CRC
1000 INR6,307.11000 CRC
2000 INR12,614.22000 CRC
5000 INR31,535.55000 CRC
10000 INR63,071.10000 CRC
25000 INR157,677.75000 CRC
50000 INR315,355.50000 CRC
100000 INR630,711.00000 CRC
1000000 INR6,307,110.00000 CRC
1000000000 INR6,307,110,000.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indian Rupee
1 CRC0.15855 INR
5 CRC0.79276 INR
10 CRC1.58551 INR
20 CRC3.17102 INR
50 CRC7.92755 INR
100 CRC15.85510 INR
250 CRC39.63775 INR
500 CRC79.27550 INR
1000 CRC158.55100 INR
2000 CRC317.10200 INR
5000 CRC792.75500 INR
10000 CRC1,585.51000 INR