5000 Hong Kong dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert HKD to SEK at the real exchange rate

5000 hkd
7084.60 sek

1.00000 HKD = 1.41692 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:0 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.047687.1431.437311.66180.9647518.6702
1GBP1.1532711.208100.4861.657381.916241.1126221.5289
1USD0.954550.827815183.18351.3721.586290.92117.8219
1INR0.01147540.009951670.012021610.01649370.01906980.01107190.214248

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swedish Krona
100 HKD141.69200 SEK
200 HKD283.38400 SEK
300 HKD425.07600 SEK
500 HKD708.46000 SEK
1000 HKD1416.92000 SEK
2000 HKD2833.84000 SEK
2500 HKD3542.30000 SEK
3000 HKD4250.76000 SEK
4000 HKD5667.68000 SEK
5000 HKD7084.60000 SEK
10000 HKD14169.20000 SEK
20000 HKD28338.40000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SEK0.70576 HKD
5 SEK3.52877 HKD
10 SEK7.05755 HKD
20 SEK14.11510 HKD
50 SEK35.28775 HKD
100 SEK70.57550 HKD
250 SEK176.43875 HKD
500 SEK352.87750 HKD
1000 SEK705.75500 HKD
2000 SEK1411.51000 HKD
5000 SEK3528.77500 HKD
10000 SEK7057.55000 HKD