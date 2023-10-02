10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Swedish kronor

Convert MYR to SEK at the real exchange rate

10,000 myr
23,407.80 sek

1.00000 MYR = 2.34078 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:4 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.04987.2991.437031.658630.963118.948
1GBP1.1552711.2119100.8561.660181.91621.1126421.8904
1USD0.95330.825151183.22121.36991.581150.918118.0629
1INR0.01145490.009915150.012016210.01646090.01899940.0110320.217047

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swedish Krona
1 MYR2.34078 SEK
5 MYR11.70390 SEK
10 MYR23.40780 SEK
20 MYR46.81560 SEK
50 MYR117.03900 SEK
100 MYR234.07800 SEK
250 MYR585.19500 SEK
500 MYR1170.39000 SEK
1000 MYR2340.78000 SEK
2000 MYR4681.56000 SEK
5000 MYR11703.90000 SEK
10000 MYR23407.80000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SEK0.42721 MYR
5 SEK2.13604 MYR
10 SEK4.27208 MYR
20 SEK8.54416 MYR
50 SEK21.36040 MYR
100 SEK42.72080 MYR
250 SEK106.80200 MYR
500 SEK213.60400 MYR
1000 SEK427.20800 MYR
2000 SEK854.41600 MYR
5000 SEK2136.04000 MYR
10000 SEK4272.08000 MYR