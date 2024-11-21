10 thousand Swedish kronor to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SEK to MYR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = RM0.4054 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:24
SEK to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 SEK to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41160.4296
Low0.40510.4051
Average0.40840.4133
Change-1.22%-5.63%
1 SEK to MYR stats

The performance of SEK to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4116 and a 30 day low of 0.4051. This means the 30 day average was 0.4084. The change for SEK to MYR was -1.22.

The performance of SEK to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4296 and a 90 day low of 0.4051. This means the 90 day average was 0.4133. The change for SEK to MYR was -5.63.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07111.04584.4511.3974.109
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.0881.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.975106.8521.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9440.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SEK0.40543 MYR
5 SEK2.02713 MYR
10 SEK4.05426 MYR
20 SEK8.10852 MYR
50 SEK20.27130 MYR
100 SEK40.54260 MYR
250 SEK101.35650 MYR
500 SEK202.71300 MYR
1000 SEK405.42600 MYR
2000 SEK810.85200 MYR
5000 SEK2,027.13000 MYR
10000 SEK4,054.26000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swedish Krona
1 MYR2.46654 SEK
5 MYR12.33270 SEK
10 MYR24.66540 SEK
20 MYR49.33080 SEK
50 MYR123.32700 SEK
100 MYR246.65400 SEK
250 MYR616.63500 SEK
500 MYR1,233.27000 SEK
1000 MYR2,466.54000 SEK
2000 MYR4,933.08000 SEK
5000 MYR12,332.70000 SEK
10000 MYR24,665.40000 SEK